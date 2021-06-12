The southwest monsoon has advanced into northwest Bay of Bengal and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD, "An east-west trough at lower tropospheric levels runs from south Punjab to center of a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha. The east-west trough is very likely to persist during next 3-4 days".

The IMD said that under the influence of east-west trough, heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana during the next 3-4 days.

Widespread rainfall activity is also predicted over coastal and adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka during the next 5 days, as per the Met department.

Whereas Goa and Konkan region would witness the monsoon rain from June 12 to June 15, and over Madhya Maharashtra on June 14 and 15. The IMD projected heavy rainfall activity over Kerala from June 12 to June 15.

Besides, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain might occur over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 4-5 days, IMD added.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana would see moderate to severe thunderstorms in the next 4-5 days accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds, the IMD added. The weather department also cautioned people that the thunderstorm might cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals working outdoors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.