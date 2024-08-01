India records 9% above-normal rain in July; eastern regions face deficit while Central India sees ‘good’ rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Eastern India, encompassing Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha, experienced below-average rainfall in July.

As reported by PTI citing, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, adjacent areas of Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir also saw deficient rainfall during the same period.

In contrast, “Central India enjoyed ample rainfall for the third consecutive year, which has been beneficial for agriculture,” as noted by IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Overall, India recorded 9 per cent more rainfall than the average in July, IMD chief added.

As reported by Reuters, the monsoon, crucial to India's $3.5 trillion economy, provides about 70% of the rainfall needed to irrigate farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers. With almost half of the country's farmland relying on these seasonal rains—critical for its position as the world's second-largest producer of rice, wheat, and sugar—the monsoon is essential.

In July, southern and central India saw nearly 30% more rainfall than average, whereas eastern and northeastern regions experienced a shortfall of 23.3%, according to the IMD.

The north-western region of India experienced a 14.3% deficit in rainfall compared to the average. However, the surplus rainfall in July helped offset June's shortfall of 10.9%, resulting in an overall increase of 1.8% in rainfall since the monsoon season began on June 1.

Typically, the monsoon rains, which are crucial for economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, start in the south around June 1 and gradually spread across the country by July 8. This year, the monsoon covered the entire nation six days earlier than usual, allowing farmers to accelerate the planting of summer crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane.