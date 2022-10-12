The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a rainfall forecast for several states and union territories in the coming days. However, the weather monitoring agency has also claimed that the southwest monsoon also come to an end in several parts of the country.

According to the latest weather forecast by the IMD, heavy rains are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema during the next five days. The rainfall spell will also continue over interior Karnataka during the next two days, it added.

IMD weather systems, rainfall/thunderstorm forecast, and warnings:

A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along70°E to the

north of 25°N.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Haryana at lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala in lower tropospheric levels and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea at lower tropospheric levels and is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 3-4 days.

Under the influence of the above systems;

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Goa on 12 October; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until 15 October; north Karnataka on 12 October; south interior Karnataka until 15 October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 13 and 14, and Kerala and Mahe on October 15, 2022.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 12 October.

Light rainfall or drizzle likely in Delhi today:

Delhi is currently witnessing the second prolonged spell of rainfall within three weeks.

The weather monitoring agency has made a forecast of a cloudy sky and light rain for today in Delhi.

The national capital recorded 128.2 mm of rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956. According to the IMD, the city recorded 236.2 mm of rainfall in October 1956. Delhi's all-time record rainfall for the month is 238.2 mm, which was reported in 1954.

Delhi did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018, and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.