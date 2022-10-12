IMD rain forecast: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in these states, UTs2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:51 AM IST
- IMD weather forecast: Heavy rains are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema during the next five days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a rainfall forecast for several states and union territories in the coming days. However, the weather monitoring agency has also claimed that the southwest monsoon also come to an end in several parts of the country.