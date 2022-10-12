IMD rain forecast: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in these states, UTs

IMD rain forecast: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in these states, UTs2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
- IMD weather forecast: Heavy rains are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema during the next five days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a rainfall forecast for several states and union territories in the coming days. However, the weather monitoring agency has also claimed that the southwest monsoon also come to an end in several parts of the country.
According to the latest weather forecast by the IMD, heavy rains are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalseema during the next five days. The rainfall spell will also continue over interior Karnataka during the next two days, it added.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Goa on 12 October; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until 15 October; north Karnataka on 12 October; south interior Karnataka until 15 October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 13 and 14, and Kerala and Mahe on October 15, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 12 October.
Delhi is currently witnessing the second prolonged spell of rainfall within three weeks.
The weather monitoring agency has made a forecast of a cloudy sky and light rain for today in Delhi.
The national capital recorded 128.2 mm of rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956. According to the IMD, the city recorded 236.2 mm of rainfall in October 1956. Delhi's all-time record rainfall for the month is 238.2 mm, which was reported in 1954.
Delhi did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018, and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
