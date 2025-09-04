IMD issues Red Alert for Gujarat as heavy rainfall predicted; Delhi showers to continue till September 7 | Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several regions till 7 September 2025. Multiple states are also expected to receive significant rainfall, with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) likely to witness persistent showers and thunderstorms.

Gujarat Weather Warning – Red Alert Issued Extremely heavy rainfall predicted in the Gujarat Region from 4–6 September.

Saurashtra and Kutch to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 6–7 September.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected across the state for the next five days. Rainfall Recorded in the Past 24 Hours (Till 8:30 am, 4 September) Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm): West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm): Jammu & Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm): Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. IMD Regional Rainfall Forecast Till 7 September West India Gujarat: Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over the Gujarat Region (4–6 September); Saurashtra & Kutch (6–7 September).

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra: Isolated heavy rainfall likely 4–6 September, with very heavy showers on 4 & 5 September.

Marathwada: Heavy rainfall expected on 4 September.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely over many areas for the next five days.

Northwest India Heavy rainfall likely: Uttarakhand and Rajasthan (4–8 September).

Punjab: 4 & 10 September.

Haryana & Chandigarh: 4, 5, and 8–10 September.

East Uttar Pradesh: 9 September.

Very heavy rainfall: West Rajasthan (6 & 7 September), East Rajasthan (4–7 September).

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning expected over the next seven days.

East & Central India Heavy rainfall likely:

West Madhya Pradesh (4–6 September).

East Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha (4 September).

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (5 & 7–10 September).

Bihar (8–10 September).

Very heavy rainfall: West Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected over many places for the next week.

Northeast India Heavy rainfall likely: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (4–7 September).

Arunachal Pradesh: 4 & 6–10 September.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms expected across the region over the next seven days.

South Peninsular India Heavy rainfall: Kerala & Mahe (4 September), Tamil Nadu (8 & 9 September).

Strong surface winds: 30–40 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely across the region.