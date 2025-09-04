IMD issues Red Alert for Gujarat as heavy rainfall predicted; Delhi showers to continue till September 7 | Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several regions till 7 September 2025. Multiple states are also expected to receive significant rainfall, with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) likely to witness persistent showers and thunderstorms.

Gujarat Weather Warning – Red Alert Issued Extremely heavy rainfall predicted in the Gujarat Region from 4–6 September.

Saurashtra and Kutch to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 6–7 September.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected across the state for the next five days. Rainfall Recorded in the Past 24 Hours (Till 8:30 am, 4 September) Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm): West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm): Jammu & Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm): Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. IMD Regional Rainfall Forecast Till 7 September West India Gujarat: Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over the Gujarat Region (4–6 September); Saurashtra & Kutch (6–7 September).

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra: Isolated heavy rainfall likely 4–6 September, with very heavy showers on 4 & 5 September.

Marathwada: Heavy rainfall expected on 4 September.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely over many areas for the next five days.

Northwest India Heavy rainfall likely: Uttarakhand and Rajasthan (4–8 September).

Punjab: 4 & 10 September.

Haryana & Chandigarh: 4, 5, and 8–10 September.

East Uttar Pradesh: 9 September.

Very heavy rainfall: West Rajasthan (6 & 7 September), East Rajasthan (4–7 September).

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning expected over the next seven days.

East & Central India Heavy rainfall likely:

West Madhya Pradesh (4–6 September).

East Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha (4 September).

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (5 & 7–10 September).

Bihar (8–10 September).

Very heavy rainfall: West Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected over many places for the next week.

Northeast India Heavy rainfall likely: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (4–7 September).

Arunachal Pradesh: 4 & 6–10 September.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms expected across the region over the next seven days.

South Peninsular India Heavy rainfall: Kerala & Mahe (4 September), Tamil Nadu (8 & 9 September).

Strong surface winds: 30–40 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely across the region.

Delhi Weather Forecast (5–7 September) 5 September 2025 Generally cloudy skies.

One or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely.

Temperatures: Max 32–34°C | Min 22–24°C (1–2°C below normal).

Wind: Morning northeast winds (15–20 kmph), shifting to southeast by afternoon, decreasing below 15 kmph by evening. 6 September 2025 Cloudy skies with light rain/thundershowers at isolated places.

Temperatures: Max 32–34°C | Min 23–25°C.

Wind: Southeast winds, decreasing gradually to below 18 kmph by night. 7 September 2025 Generally cloudy skies.

Possibility of light rain or thundershowers.

Temperatures: Max 33–35°C | Min 22–24°C.

Wind: Light southeast to northeast winds, below 10–15 kmph. IMD Nowcast Warning for Delhi and NCR Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of South West Delhi, South East Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi.

Yellow alert issued for other parts of the capital for light rainfall and thunderstorms.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonipat over the next three hours. Flood Situation in Delhi Yamuna River breached the danger mark, recorded at 207.46 metres between 11 am and 12 noon on Thursday.

Water levels are expected to gradually recede.

Floodwaters have inundated nearby areas, including near Delhi Secretariat.

Severe waterlogging reported in parts of Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Relief camps set up for affected residents. The IMD has urged residents in affected regions to remain vigilant, follow advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel. Authorities are on high alert to manage potential flood-related emergencies as rains continue across several states.