IMD issues Red Alert for Gujarat as heavy rainfall predicted; Delhi showers to continue till September 7 | Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several regions till 7 September 2025. Multiple states are also expected to receive significant rainfall, with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) likely to witness persistent showers and thunderstorms.
Gujarat: Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over the Gujarat Region (4–6 September); Saurashtra & Kutch (6–7 September).
Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra: Isolated heavy rainfall likely 4–6 September, with very heavy showers on 4 & 5 September.
Marathwada: Heavy rainfall expected on 4 September.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely over many areas for the next five days.
Heavy rainfall likely: Uttarakhand and Rajasthan (4–8 September).
Punjab: 4 & 10 September.
Haryana & Chandigarh: 4, 5, and 8–10 September.
East Uttar Pradesh: 9 September.
Very heavy rainfall: West Rajasthan (6 & 7 September), East Rajasthan (4–7 September).
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning expected over the next seven days.
Heavy rainfall likely:
West Madhya Pradesh (4–6 September).
East Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).
Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha (4 September).
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (5 & 7–10 September).
Bihar (8–10 September).
Very heavy rainfall: West Madhya Pradesh (4 & 5 September).
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected over many places for the next week.
Heavy rainfall likely: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (4–7 September).
Arunachal Pradesh: 4 & 6–10 September.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms expected across the region over the next seven days.
Heavy rainfall: Kerala & Mahe (4 September), Tamil Nadu (8 & 9 September).
Strong surface winds: 30–40 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next five days.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely across the region.
The IMD has urged residents in affected regions to remain vigilant, follow advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel. Authorities are on high alert to manage potential flood-related emergencies as rains continue across several states.