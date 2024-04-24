The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions to continue over East and South Peninsular India for five days. A red alert over a severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal until April 26. An orange alert over the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave in Jharkhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Konkan till April 28.

A yellow alert for rainfall has also been issued in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 26, Himachal Pradesh from April 26-28, Punjab on April 26 and 27, Haryana on April 27, and South Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on April 24.

IMD Heatwave Prediction

-Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions may prevail in some places over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

-Heatwave conditions to prevail in Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema during the next five days; in Coastal Karnataka from April 24-26, and in Tamil Nadu on April 24 and 25.

-Similar conditions will prevail over East Uttar Pradesh from April 25-28, over West Uttar Pradesh from April 26-28 and over Konkan on April 27 and 28.

-Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from April 24–28.

-Hot and humid weather will also prevail over Assam, and Meghalaya from April 24-27, over Konkan and Goa from April 24 -26, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 24 and 25.

-The IMD predicted a rise of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures over central and East India during the next 4-5 days.

-The IMD has warned that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and a gradual increase of 3-4°C later.

IMD Rainfall Prediction

-Rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the same region from April 26-28, with the possibility of a hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on April 26, and Himachal Pradesh from April 26-28.

-Heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 27 and 28.

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is predicted over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on April 26 and 27, and over Rajasthan on April 26.

-Similar conditions will prevail over West Uttar Pradesh on April 26, and over East Uttar Pradesh on April 27.

A hailstorm is likely over Punjab on April 26 and 27, and over Haryana on April 27.

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from April 24-27.

- A hailstorm is likely over South Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on April 24.

-Rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms, and lightning is likely over Kerala, Mahe on April 24 and 25, and Interior Karnataka and Telangana on April 24.

