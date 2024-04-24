Red alert issued over severe heatwave until April 28 ahead of Lok Sabha polls phase 2 — see IMD full forecast
IMD Update: A red alert over severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal till April 26. An orange alert in view of the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions to continue over East and South Peninsular India for five days. A red alert over a severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal until April 26. An orange alert over the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28.