The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday released fresh weather updating predicting advancement of monsoon over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July.

"Ely winds from BoB would establish over parts of East India from 8th. It would spread into NW India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th. Thus, SW monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West UP, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana,Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th," it said.

Under the influence of these conditions, scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from 8th July onwards. And isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 8th July.

According to the department, scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Northwest India from 9th July onwards and isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from 8th; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from 9th; over East Rajasthan from 10 July onwards.

Due to strengthening of southwest monsoon over Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is likely along the west coast from 9th July onwards.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe from 9th July onwards.

Due to revival of southwest monsoon from 8th July, rainfall intensity and distribution is very likely to decrease over Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) from 9th July onwards.

On Monday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon was likely to revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining eastcentral India from 8th July.

It said a low pressure area was likely to form over west central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around 11th July.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal is likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 8th July onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th July.

Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh,

some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July.

