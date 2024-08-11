Rain havoc in North India: Heavy rains in north and northwest India caused 28 deaths, landslides, house collapses, and traffic chaos. The Amarnath yatra was suspended, and several villages in Haryana were inundated due to a dam breach. Rajasthan reported 16 deaths over two days.

At least 28 people died in rain-related incidents Sunday as heavy downpours lashed north and northwest India, causing landslides, traffic chaos and house collapses, as well as a dam breach which inundated several villages in Haryana.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has suspended the Amarnath yatra due to heavy rains in the area. Rajasthan, hardest hit, reported 16 deaths over two days, with Karauli receiving 38 cm of rain.

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, nine people, including eight family members, died when their vehicle was swept away by a flooded rivulet.

Heavy rains in Delhi and Gurugram Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across central, south, southwest, and east Delhi.

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in Rohini's Sector 20.

Officials reported seven waterlogging calls and four about fallen trees. Traffic was disrupted on Najafgarh-Phirni Road and near Dhansa and Bahadurgarh stands.

Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowks.

Rain havoc in north, northwest India The India Meteorological Department reported "exceptionally heavy rainfall" in Karauli, Rajasthan (38 cm), and significant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar.

By Sunday evening, Jaipur had 63.2 mm of rain, while Pathankot saw 82 mm, and Chandigarh recorded 129.7 mm.

Rainfall in Punjab and Haryana provided relief from humidity but caused flooding in several Haryana villages due to a breach in the Som River embankment.

Affected villages in Yamunanagar district include Kanuwala and Bamnoli, with up to 4 feet of water in some areas, displacing residents.

Punjab: 8 die after car swept away in swollen rivulet Nine people, including eight family members, died and two are missing after their SUV was swept away by the swollen Jaijon Choe near the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border on Sunday.

The vehicle, traveling from Dehra in Himachal Pradesh to Mehrowal in Punjab for a wedding, was carried 200 meters downstream before getting stuck.

According to reports the driver proceeded despite local warnings about the strong current.

Authorities have recovered nine bodies and are still searching for the missing. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to assist in the search and rescue operations.

Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana also. Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Rupnagar and Ambala were among the places that received rainfall.

Heavy rains cause deaths Heavy rains have caused widespread damage, with landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh resulting in the deaths of three girls and one person missing.

Over 280 roads are closed, and 458 power and 48 water supply schemes are affected. In Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, a woman and her son died when their house roof collapsed.