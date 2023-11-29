IMD says Cyclone Michaung to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours. Check full weather advisory
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rainfall in most places in Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places. Winds of speeds reaching 25-35 kmph to 45 kmph are expected over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the depression which had formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a well marked low pressure area at 8:30 am today and is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30.