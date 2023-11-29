Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the depression which had formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a well marked low pressure area at 8:30 am today and is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weatherman predict that the phenomenon is likely to move northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' around the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2.

With regard to the well-marked low-pressure area, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in the Nicobar Islands, while the weather forecaster has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region.

Furthermore, IMD has noted that winds of 25-35 kmph to 45 kph are expected over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29. The IMD has also advised fishermen in the South Andaman Sea to return to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands by November 29, while those on the east coast are advised to return by November 30.

The Met office has also forecast light to moderate rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during December 1-3 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2-4. Meanwhile, the IMD said heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Forecasters said squally weather is expected in southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour, gusting to 60 km per hour. The wind speed is expected to increase to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from December 1, while gale wind speed is expected to reach 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on the morning of December 2.

