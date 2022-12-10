The Tamil Nadu Revenue & Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior officials of the Disaster Management Department along with CM MK Stalin held a meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre at Chepauk, in view of cyclone. After the meeting, the CM said, “All precautionary measures have been taken by govt & the officers are regularly monitoring the situation. Govt will ensure protection of the people. District-wise monitoring of the cyclone is being done. I request people to follow govt orders & cooperate with us."