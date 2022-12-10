IMD says Cyclonic storm Mandous weakened into deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. 10 points2 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- After Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, several parts of Chennai faced heavy rainfall and strong winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 10 December has said that the cyclonic storm MANDOUS has weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast.
"To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th December, it said.
Cyclone Mandous: Here are 10 points about you need to know
As per IMD, “Cyclone Mandous rear sector has moved into land and landfall process has completed. It is very likely to move nearly westnorthwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression during next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of 10th December."
After Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Cyclonic Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram on Friday evening influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.
As per S Balachandran, Dy DG of Meteorology, Regional Metrology Centre on cyclone, the speed of the wind was almost 14km/hr. Strong winds started in Chennai and nearby areas at a speed of 50-60km/h.
Many roads in Chennai were waterlogged due to heavy rain. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas.
GCC has requested all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. “Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hours and the corporation said that it is taking measures to remove them.
In the wake of Cyclone Mandous, many suburban trains in Chennai might get cancelled or rescheduled to avert any misfortunate incident, announced the Chennai Division of Southern Railway. All the passengers travelling on suburban trains in the region are advised to check their reservation status before the arrival of their journey.
Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal today.
The Tamil Nadu Revenue & Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior officials of the Disaster Management Department along with CM MK Stalin held a meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre at Chepauk, in view of cyclone. After the meeting, the CM said, “All precautionary measures have been taken by govt & the officers are regularly monitoring the situation. Govt will ensure protection of the people. District-wise monitoring of the cyclone is being done. I request people to follow govt orders & cooperate with us."
Heavy rains with strong winds were experienced in Puducherry on Friday as cyclone Mandous was expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota on Saturday at midnight or morning. Heavy rain were also experienced Andhra Pradesh in Tirumala, Tirupati under the influence of cyclone Mandous.
Operations at the Chennai airport were affected as several flights were canceled due to the Cyclone Mandous. The Chennai airport said that the flights were been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions.’ The airport authorities had requested the passengers to check with concerned airlines for updates for the flights.
The Chennai traffic police had instructed that no traffic allowed on both ways of East Coast Road between Akkarai and Kovalam except for the residents living in this stretch and emergency services vehicles till further notice.
(With inputs from agencies)
