The Delhi NCR is most likely to witness light to moderate intensity of rainfall, along with thunderstorms on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said on Twitter. The weather office predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

As per the IMD tweet, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida".

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, it added.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has improved to the 'Satisfactory' category with the AQI standing at 90 as per the as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday 6 AM.

Yesterday, the national capital witnessed incessant rainfall the entire day, which as per the IMD, was the city's highest-ever rainfall for January in the past 22 years.

The Safdarjung Observatory considered the official marker for the city, recorded 41 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The highest single-day rainfall for January recorded in the city was 46 mm in 1999.

The incessant downpour resulted in an improvement in the air quality. According to Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour AQI bulletin at 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi's AQI was 91, in the 'satisfactory' category. The last time Delhi's air was in this category was on October 25 last year.

Weather officials said the drastic improvement in the city's air quality was due to rains because of back-to-back western disturbances and high-speed winds of up to 15-20 kmph sweeping through the region.

However, from today (January 9 onwards), the air quality is likely to degrade due to a gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures as well as wind speed, all contributing to the low dispersion of pollutants.

The city's maximum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Saturday.

The record rain led to inundation in several low-lying areas of the city in the morning. The areas which witnessed waterlogging include the Pul Prahladpur underpass, New Friends Colony, IP Marg Ring Road, Mandawli, New Ashok Nagar, Dabri, Mahavir Nagar, Bindapur, Yamuna Vihar, Wazirabad, Pushta Road, Kirari, and Nangloi among others.

