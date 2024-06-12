The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the national capital will likely receive monsoon showers by the end of this month. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 44.7 degrees Celsius today, five notches above the normal average

The Safdarjung observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the morning, while the Najafgarh weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.7 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the morning, while the Najafgarh weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.7 degrees Celsius.

"The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, noted a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal average. Delhi's other weather stations, such as Narela, recorded a high of 47.5 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 45.9 degrees C, Ridge 46.4 degrees C and Palam 45.5 degrees C", the IMD weather bulletin said.

According to the IMD bulletin, the relative humidity oscillated between 18 per cent and 58 per cent.

Monsoon Forecasting a sluggish southwest monsoon, the IMD said the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon is weak and is awaiting a fresh pulse to march across central and northern India. The IMD said monsoon could cover Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north-west Bay of Bengal for three to four days.

Monsoon watchers said the low-level warm winds from the northwest were dominating the weak monsoon pulse over the Bay of Bengal and prolonging the hot weather conditions in parts of central and northern India.

"Not much progress is expected in the next 8-10 days, thus delaying onset over north India. This causes extreme temperatures & heat waves over north India, including Delhi, UP and Bihar," Rajeevan said on X.

According to the weather office, the monsoon is expected to reach Bihar and Jharkhand by June 16-18, Uttar Pradesh from June 20-30, and Delhi around June 27, which is the normal onset date for the national capital.

