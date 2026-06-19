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IMD says monsoon set to advance into key central and eastern states by 23 June

The weather bureau has forecast favourable conditions for further monsoon progress across Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, even as rainfall remains deficient in many districts.

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published19 Jun 2026, 03:53 PM IST
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The progress of the southwest monsoon has been slow. This delay has increased rainfall deficits, reduced reservoir storage amid rising concerns over El Nino. (File Photo: HT)
The progress of the southwest monsoon has been slow. This delay has increased rainfall deficits, reduced reservoir storage amid rising concerns over El Nino. (File Photo: HT)
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NEW DELHI: Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh by 23 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The monsoon reached Kerala on 4 June, three days later than its normal onset date of 1 June. Since then, it has covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, most of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, and the entire northeastern region.

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As the monsoon progresses across the subcontinent and a western disturbance influences northwestern India, rainfall is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffarabad, west Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the northeastern states, Konkan and Goa, parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the next few days, the weather bureau said.

Also Read | A powerful El Nino is taking shape. What's at stake for India?

The monsoon's progress is closely watched because nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall is delivered by the southwest monsoon, making it crucial for kharif sowing. A favourable monsoon typically supports rural demand, consumption and broader economic growth.

However, 2026 is an El Niño year, when unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean can weaken the Indian summer monsoon and raise the risk of below-normal rainfall. The IMD has projected seasonal rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), indicating a below-normal rains and raising concerns over the impact on agriculture and water resources.

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The IMD forecast scattered rainfall over Bihar and Jharkhand during 19-25 June. It also said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh between 19 June and 22 June, with western Uttar Pradesh likely to receive rainfall on 25 June as well.

Also Read | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

The weather bureau said heatwave conditions were observed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Vidarbha over the past 24 hours, though Friday's statement did not include a heatwave forecast.

Rainfall data for 1-18 June showed 258 of India's 741 districts recorded deficient rainfall, while 223 districts reported large-deficient rainfall. A day earlier, the corresponding figures stood at 239 districts and 230 districts, respectively.

The IMD also reported heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gujarat, while thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 60-80 kmph were recorded at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

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About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More

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