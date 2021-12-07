1 min read.Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 01:47 PM ISTLivemint
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central & East India during next 4-5 days
Scattered rainfall likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, TN & Kerala on 9 Dec. Heavy falls over TN forecasted
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rains over parts of Southern India for the next few days, along with ‘heavy’ rains in some region. Meanwhile, light rainfall and snowfall is forecasted in some Northern states under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Temperature is likely to drop by 2-4°C over the next few days.
Under its influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad during 07th-09th and over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th December.
A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 27°N in lower & middle tropospheric levels.
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next 4-5 days.
Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during next 3 days.
South India:
Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 09th with isolated heavy falls over Tamilnadu.
East India:
West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to witness heavy rain till Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, snowfall has been reported in the hilly areas of the state including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu with the temperature expected to drop further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department Head of Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.