India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rains over parts of Southern India for the next few days, along with 'heavy' rains in some region. Meanwhile, light rainfall and snowfall is forecasted in some Northern states under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Temperature is likely to drop by 2-4°C over the next few days.

North India:

Under its influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad during 07th-09th and over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th December. A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 27°N in lower & middle tropospheric levels.

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next 4-5 days.

Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during next 3 days. South India:

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 09th with isolated heavy falls over Tamilnadu. East India:

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Paul said, "There has been moderate to heavy snowfall in some of the districts of Himachal Pradesh that include Lahaul And Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu."

Over the last few days, heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh under the influence of Cyclone Jawad.

