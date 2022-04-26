Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD says rainfall, heatwave will continue in these areas for the next 5 days. See full forecast here

IMD says rainfall, heatwave will continue in these areas for the next 5 days. See full forecast here

Heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 26, 27, 29 and 30 April. Hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 April.
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 26, 27, 29 and 30 April. Hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 April

NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely continue over Northeast India. 

Heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 26, 27, 29 and 30 April. Hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 April.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Rainfall predictions

For Northern India

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir,  Himachal Pradesh from 28-30 April.

Similar conditions will prevail over Uttarakhand on 29 and 30 April.

Jammu and Kashmir will also face hailstorm on 28 April. Hailstorm is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 April.

Light rainfall with dust-storm, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 29 April, said IMD. 

Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are very likely to occur over Rajasthan during 26-29 April.

For Southern India 

IMD said that scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 5 days. 

Heatwave Predictions

The IMD charted out heatwave prevalence in various parts of the country

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over

-Vidarbha and interior Odisha during next 5 days

-Bihar & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 26 and 27 April

-Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 26-29 April

-Gujarat state, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during 27-30 April

-Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from 28-30 April

-Telangana on 27 and 28 April

