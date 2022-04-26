This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jammu and Kashmir will also face hailstorm on 28 April. Hailstorm is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27 April.
Light rainfall with dust-storm, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 29 April, said IMD.
Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are very likely to occur over Rajasthan during 26-29 April.
For Southern India
IMD said that scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 5 days.
Heatwave Predictions
The IMD charted out heatwave prevalence in various parts of the country
Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over
-Vidarbha and interior Odisha during next 5 days
-Bihar & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 26 and 27 April
-Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 26-29 April
-Gujarat state, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during 27-30 April
-Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from 28-30 April
-Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from 28-30 April