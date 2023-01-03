The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted very dense fog and cold day conditions continue to prevail over northwest India during next 4-5 days.
The weather agency also stated that cold wave conditions will continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.
IMD also informed that the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts northwest India in the past 24 hours.
Here is a detailed look at the forecast
Cold wave predictions
-Severe cold wave conditions will prevail over northern parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab during 4-6 January
-Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during next 2-3 days
-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter
-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days.
Dense Fog prediction
Due to light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains
-Very dense fog very likely to continue during night or morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next 4-5 days
-Very dense fog will also continue over Rajasthan during next 48 hours
-Dense fog is very likely to prevail over Bihar during next 5 days
- Similar conditions will prevail over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days
- West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also see very dense fog during next 2 days
-Odisha and Chhattisgarh will see similar conditions during the next 24 hours
Cold day predictions
-Cold Day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days
-Severe cold day conditions will also remain over Punjab, Haryana during next 3 days
-Cold Day conditions are likely to prevail over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.
-Ground frost conditions have been predicted over north Rajasthan during next 2 days.
