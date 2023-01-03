Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  IMD says severe cold wave, dense fog will continue in these states for 3 days. Full forecast

IMD says severe cold wave, dense fog will continue in these states for 3 days. Full forecast

2 min read . 02:40 PM ISTLivemint
A cyclist wearing warm clothing rides on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi

  • The weather agency stated that cold wave conditions will continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted very dense fog and cold day conditions continue to prevail over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

The weather agency also stated that cold wave conditions will continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

IMD also informed that the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts northwest India in the past 24 hours. 

Here is a detailed look at the forecast

Cold wave predictions

-Severe cold wave conditions will prevail over northern parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab during 4-6 January 

-Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during next 2-3 days

-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter

-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days.

Dense Fog prediction

Due to light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains

-Very dense fog very likely to continue during night or morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next 4-5 days

-Very dense fog will also continue over Rajasthan during next 48 hours

-Dense fog is very likely to prevail over Bihar during next 5 days

- Similar conditions will prevail over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days

- West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also see very dense fog during next 2 days

-Odisha and Chhattisgarh will see similar conditions during the next 24 hours

Cold day predictions

-Cold Day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days

-Severe cold day conditions will also remain over Punjab, Haryana during next 3 days 

-Cold Day conditions are likely to prevail over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

-Ground frost conditions have been predicted over north Rajasthan during next 2 days.

