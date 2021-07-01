India Meteorological Department (IMD) has project that severe heatwave in northwest part of the country will continue for another 4-5 days. Delaying any chances of respite, it will be another week before monsoon progresses in this part of India.

"For parts of northwest India, southwesterly winds may bring some respite but discomfort due to heatwave will continue for next 4-5 days. We are not expecting monsoon to progress for at least a week," Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD Delhi, told ANI.

Some light rain is expected in the national capital region later this week, bringing some relief from the soaring temperatures.

"Temperature is expected to be 42-43 degrees Celsius in NCR today. There will be strong winds. We can expect light rain on July 2-3 and the temperature is expected to come down to 38 degrees Celsius," said Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

"Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh (are likely) during next two days," the weather department said.

IMD further stated that heat wave conditions were recorded in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions at isolated areas in the region. Severe heat wave conditions were observed at isolated places over northeast Rajasthan, as well as Jammu, it added.

In an earlier bulletin, IMD had informed that southwest monsoon is yet to cover parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The northern limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

The Met department had projected that further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7.

"Model forecasts show that easterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels are not likely to be established over north-western plains of India before July 7," IMD had said in its monsoon bulletin.

With monsoon delayed by a week in the national capital, mercury levels have soared in Delhi and nearby regions. The maximum temperature over the past few days has remained in the 43-44 degrees Celsius, with hot winds blowing across several parts of the city.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics