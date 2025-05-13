IMD says southwest monsoon advances, ‘cyclonic circulation lay over Andaman Sea’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some areas of the north Andaman Sea on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a weather official said there's a possibility of a cyclone brewing Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone 'Shakti' The IMD said on Tuesday, May 13, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Andaman Sea between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height at 0300 UTC of today, 13th May, 2025.”

In a press release on Tuesday, May 12, the IMD said an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and another over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

"The upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, ABP Bengali quoted sources in the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) as saying that a low pressure area is likely to form near the east-central Bay of Bengal from May 16 to 22.

However, the IMD is yet to confirm the formation of a cyclone. It's not possible yet to predict whether this cyclone will develop into a cyclone or not.

IMD weather update The IMD said several parts of the country may witness heavy rainfall "under the influence of these systems."

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on May 12; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan on May 12 and 13; in Himachal Pradesh during May 16 and 17.

Light/moderate rainfall are also likely in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, interior Karnataka during May 12 and 14; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

It said, "Isolated heavy rainfall [are likely] over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-16th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-15th with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 13th-14th and over Tripura on 12th & 13th May."

Southwest monsoon advances The IMD said in a post on X, "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 13th May, 2025. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 5°N/75°E, 5°N/80°E, 6°N/86°E, 8.5°N/90°E, Hut Bay, 13°N/95°E. and 16°N/98°E."

The IMD said more progress is likely in three to four days.