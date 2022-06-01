IMD says southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka: Report

IMD says southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka: Report2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
- The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon has reached Karnataka. And as per new reports, parts of Bengaluru may receive rain, thundershowers in the next 48 hours. On Tuesday, the weather department issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in some districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon has reached Karnataka. And as per new reports, parts of Bengaluru may receive rain, thundershowers in the next 48 hours. On Tuesday, the weather department issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in some districts.
The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal
The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal
All southern states/UTs have received above-normal rainfall since March to May 28: Karnataka (136%), Lakshadweep (112%), Kerala (98%), Puducherry (87%) and Andhra Pradesh (34%). Only Telangana (minus 28%) remains rain deficient during the pre-monsoon season, IMD said
All southern states/UTs have received above-normal rainfall since March to May 28: Karnataka (136%), Lakshadweep (112%), Kerala (98%), Puducherry (87%) and Andhra Pradesh (34%). Only Telangana (minus 28%) remains rain deficient during the pre-monsoon season, IMD said
Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, told Indian Express: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress."
Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, told Indian Express: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress."
On Tuesday, an IMD official told news agency PTI that India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
On Tuesday, an IMD official told news agency PTI that India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
The monsoon core zone- - states ranging from Gujarat to Odisha - is set to experience above normal rainfall at more than 106% of the long period average. Even the central India and south peninsula are set to receive above-normal rainfall. The north-east and north-west regions, meanwhile, are expected to get normal rains.
The monsoon core zone- - states ranging from Gujarat to Odisha - is set to experience above normal rainfall at more than 106% of the long period average. Even the central India and south peninsula are set to receive above-normal rainfall. The north-east and north-west regions, meanwhile, are expected to get normal rains.
This is the fourth consecutive year that India is likely to experience a normal monsoon. Previously, the country had witnessed normal monsoon from 2005-08 and 2010-13.
This is the fourth consecutive year that India is likely to experience a normal monsoon. Previously, the country had witnessed normal monsoon from 2005-08 and 2010-13.
As per IMD predictions, India could witness normal monsoons in the near future as the period of below normal rains was nearing its end. "We are now moving towards a normal monsoon epoch," the official said.
As per IMD predictions, India could witness normal monsoons in the near future as the period of below normal rains was nearing its end. "We are now moving towards a normal monsoon epoch," the official said.