IMD sees moderate rain in Delhi for over next two hours

Light to moderate rain is also expected over and adjoining areas of Hodal of Haryana, Saharanpur, Deoband, Chandpur, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and Nadbai, Bayana of Rajasthan. Drizzle may occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani of Haryana, and Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur in UP, the met department said.

