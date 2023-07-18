IMD sees moderate rain in Delhi for over next two hours

IMD sees moderate rain in Delhi for over next two hours1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST
- Delhi received 20% above-normal rainfall at 6.6 mm in the 24 hours ended 0800am. However, northwest India received 31% below normal rains during the period
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in the national capital and adjoining areas for the next two hours.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in the national capital and adjoining areas for the next two hours.
“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad,Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar)," it said in an update on Tuesday.
“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad,Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar)," it said in an update on Tuesday.
Light to moderate rain is also expected over and adjoining areas of Hodal of Haryana, Saharanpur, Deoband, Chandpur, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and Nadbai, Bayana of Rajasthan. Drizzle may occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani of Haryana, and Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur in UP, the met department said.
Light to moderate rain is also expected over and adjoining areas of Hodal of Haryana, Saharanpur, Deoband, Chandpur, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and Nadbai, Bayana of Rajasthan. Drizzle may occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani of Haryana, and Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur in UP, the met department said.
Delhi received 20% above-normal rainfall at 6.6 mm in the 24 hours ended 0800am. However, northwest India received 31% below normal rains during the period.
Delhi received 20% above-normal rainfall at 6.6 mm in the 24 hours ended 0800am. However, northwest India received 31% below normal rains during the period.
IMD expects heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffarabad till Friday; in Himachal Pradesh today and during Thursday-Friday; and over Rajasthan until Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may cover Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan today.
IMD expects heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffarabad till Friday; in Himachal Pradesh today and during Thursday-Friday; and over Rajasthan until Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may cover Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan today.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha over the next five days, and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha over the next five days, and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today.
Light or moderate widespread rain is likely to continue over western India except Marathwada for the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy showers are liekly over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday; in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday; and in Saurashtra and Kutch today.
Light or moderate widespread rain is likely to continue over western India except Marathwada for the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy showers are liekly over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday; in Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday; and in Saurashtra and Kutch today.
Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is expected to occur over coastal Karnataka, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe until Saturday; over interior Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday.
Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is expected to occur over coastal Karnataka, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe until Saturday; over interior Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday.
Fairly widespread rainfall is seen over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday and Friday.
Fairly widespread rainfall is seen over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday and Friday.