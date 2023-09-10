Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  IMD expects rainfall to continue at Bharat Mandapam, other parts of Delhi today

1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Puja Das

Bharat Mandapam, an International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) at the ITPO complex located at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, where G20 Leaders’ Summit is taking place is expected to witness very light to light rainfall and east-southeasterly wind at 5-10 kmph until 11:30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rainfall to continue at Bharat Mandapam and other parts of Delhi today.

Bharat Mandapam, an international exhibition-convention centre at the ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan, is currently showcasing diverse traditions from 29 countries as part of the G20 Summit. It is expected to witness very light to light rainfall and east-southeasterly wind at 5-10 kmph until 11:30 am, the weather bureau said in a bulletin issued at 8:50 am.

In the three hours and 24 hours before 8:30 am on Sunday, the area received 7.5 mm and 65.5 mm rainfall, respectively, causing a flood-like situation.

Skies are expected to be cloudy, temperatures in the range of 26-28°C, and humidity 85-95% until 11.30 am on Sunday. The maximum temperature could hover between 33-35°C, the weather bureau forecast.

Drizzles at isolated places are likely to continue in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including some places in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, for the next few hours.

Light rain or drizzle with moderate rain in patches is expected for Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi. Similar weather is expected in NCR’s Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh and Haryana’s Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal.

Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rain for the next two hours.

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST
