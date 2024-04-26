Severe heatwave alert! IMD issues fresh warning, predicts 2024 will emerge as the hottest year on record
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions to continue in East and south peninsular India for next five days. Rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in western Himalayan region, plains of northwest India, and adjoining Central India in coming days.
Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over large swathes of India next week as 2024 is forecasted to emerge as the hottest year on record.
