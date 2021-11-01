Delhi's air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category till 4th November but it is expected to plunge to very poor category after Diwali, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather office further said that the minimum temperature will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next 3 days.

“Till 4th Nov, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. It could dip to 'very poor' category on 5-6 Nov due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers. The minimum temperature will remai n between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next 3 days," said VK Soni, scientist at IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, according to real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 9 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 302 in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

According to an official of the IMD, the sky will remain clear today and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

With agency inputs

