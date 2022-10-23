IMD shares update on movement of Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ in next 2 days | Read here

The low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea was intensified into a depression on Saturday, October 22, the weather forecasting agency said in its bulletin, adding that it will lead into possible rainfall over several states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the depression over central Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 24 morning, Diwali.
The weather office also said that it will further cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 morning.
“Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 475 km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by 24th October morning. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning," the IMD tweeted.
Check full weather forecast here
1) Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 24th & 25th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 25th October, 2022.
2) Heavy rainfall warning has been for the Odisha districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, and Khurda.
3) "We have put authorities of eight districts on high alert. The state is ready to face the challenge," said Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena.
4) Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-24th with isolated very heavy falls on 22nd October.
5) Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Mizoram & Tripura during 23rd-26th October.
6) Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 24th October, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over south Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 25th October.
7) Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 22nd October.
