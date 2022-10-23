IMD shares update on movement of Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ in next 2 days | Read here

IMD informed that the depression over central Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 24 morning, Diwali. (AP)

The low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea was intensified into a depression on Saturday, October 22, the weather forecasting agency said in its bulletin, adding that it will lead into possible rainfall over several states.