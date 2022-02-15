This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours.
Isolated rainfall is expected over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Andaman & Nicobar today. Moreover, a wet spell is likely to continue in a few states including Tamilnadu, Kerala for the next few days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance and the circulations induced by it, the weather agency said on Tuesday in its forecast.
Meanwhile, the temperatures are likely to rise in most parts of the country in the next couple of days. Check full forecast here.