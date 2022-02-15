Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Andaman & Nicobar today. Moreover, a wet spell is likely to continue in a few states including Tamilnadu, Kerala for the next few days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance and the circulations induced by it, the weather agency said on Tuesday in its forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Andaman & Nicobar today. Moreover, a wet spell is likely to continue in a few states including Tamilnadu, Kerala for the next few days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance and the circulations induced by it, the weather agency said on Tuesday in its forecast.

Meanwhile, the temperatures are likely to rise in most parts of the country in the next couple of days. Check full forecast here. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, the temperatures are likely to rise in most parts of the country in the next couple of days. Check full forecast here. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Rainfall warning: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning during 15th-17th February 2022.

Isolated rainfall is expected over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days.

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 15th & 16th and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February 2022.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 17th to 20 February 2022. Temperature Forecast: No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 5 days.

Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall warning: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning during 15th-17th February 2022.

Isolated rainfall is expected over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days.

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 15th & 16th and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February 2022.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 17th to 20 February 2022. Temperature Forecast: No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 5 days.

Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}