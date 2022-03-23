IMD sounds heatwave alert in these states till Sunday. Check latest forecast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some states till Sunday. Meanwhile, few regions in southern India are likely to witness scattered rainfall for the next 4 days. Check full forecast here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave alert: Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra-Kutch during 25th-27th March and over Gujarat Region on 26th & 27th March, 2022.

Rainfall warning: Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 23rd & 24th and isolated rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning & hail over Uttrakhand on 24th March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema during next 3 days.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is also very likely over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days, over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 3 days and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region during 23rd-26th March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

