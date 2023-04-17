Heatwave alert in several states as temperature set to rise further - Know more about IMD forecast2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country on Monday as the IMD predicted heat wave conditions in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region over the next two days.
In March this year the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the country would experience a hotter-than-normal summer, warning states and UTs to make adequate preparations. Temperatures have continued to soar in the ensuing weeks, with heatwave alerts being sounded in several states. While the IMD forecasts rainfall for some areas, it will be some time yet before the mercury drops.
