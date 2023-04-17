In March this year the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the country would experience a hotter-than-normal summer, warning states and UTs to make adequate preparations. Temperatures have continued to soar in the ensuing weeks, with heatwave alerts being sounded in several states. While the IMD forecasts rainfall for some areas, it will be some time yet before the mercury drops.

According to the forecast issued by the Met department on Monday afternoon, heatwave conditions are likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Which states face heatwave conditions?

As per the forecast, the maximum temperature will rise by 2-3°C during next three days in northwestern India. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana on April 17 and over east and west Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Such conditions will also remain in place over east Uttar Pradesh on April 19.

Heatwave alerts have already been sounded for most of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the IMD predicts no significant changes during the next five days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during the next four days and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim as well as Odisha during the next two days. Similar conditions will prevail over Jharkhand on April 18 and 19.

The IMD said that Central India is likely to see temperatures rise by rise by 2-3°C during the next three days. Meanwhile in south peninsular India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see the maximum temperature rise by about 2°C during the next five days.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next three days," the IMD added.

Meanwhile in Western India, Maharashtra is set to see temperatures rise by 2-3°C during the next three days.