Heatwave alerts have already been sounded for most of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the IMD predicts no significant changes during the next five days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during the next four days and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim as well as Odisha during the next two days. Similar conditions will prevail over Jharkhand on April 18 and 19.