The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts amid torrential rainfall. Meanwhile Ratnagiri - which recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am - remains under a red alert till tomorrow. A red alert has also been forecast for Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

