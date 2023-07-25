The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Telangana over the next few days. The weather department sounded a red alert on Monday, predicting ‘extremely heavy rain’ for certain parts of the state between 8.30 am on July 25 and 8.30 am on July 28. Hyderabad also faced heavy rain and consequently traffic snarls and waterlogging on Monday as an ‘upper air cyclonic circulation’ over the Bay of Bengal continued to gain momentum.

“A red alert has been issued for Telangana on July 25, 26 and 27. On 25 July, Telangana is likely to receive extremely heavy Rainfall over the eastern districts. Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to have very heavy rainfall...Thereafter the system is likely to move west northwestwards and there will be a reduction in rainfall July 28 onwards," said Nagaratna - the Director of the Hyderabad Metrological Centre.

As per the IMD's forecast on Monday afternoon the cyclonic circulation lay over the Bay of Bengal off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours - leading to heavy rain in Telangana over the next few days.

Officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have already urged people in the city to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential. The Director of Enforcement for Vigilance and Disaster Management assured in a tweet that Disaster Response Force teams had been put on alert. Citizens can also reach out to the GHMC via telephone for assistance.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also urged people to take note of the alert and stay safe 'as a precautionary measure'.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Telangana unit has postponed its upcoming dharna in light of the forecast. The agitation was to be held on Tuesday to mount pressure on the BRS government to implement its promise of double bedroom houses for poor.

