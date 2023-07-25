The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Telangana over the next few days. The weather department sounded a red alert on Monday, predicting ‘extremely heavy rain’ for certain parts of the state between 8.30 am on July 25 and 8.30 am on July 28. Hyderabad also faced heavy rain and consequently traffic snarls and waterlogging on Monday as an ‘upper air cyclonic circulation’ over the Bay of Bengal continued to gain momentum.

