IMD starts issuing heat index on an experimental basis. Details here4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
In addition to giving the day's minimum and maximum temperatures, the heat index, mainly for the plains, will give people ‘a sense of what the temperature actually feels like’.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday started issuing heat index for different parts of the country, taking into account the air temperature and relative humidity. The heat index is currently launched on an experimental basis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×