IMD warns of thunderstorm with rain in Bangalore; IndiGo says flight schedules disrupted amid ‘bad weather'

IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory amid “bad weather” over Bengaluru amid India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning of thunderstorm with rain in the city.
“Bad weather over #Bengaluru has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” it said.
The airline advised passengers to regularly check their flight status through its website or mobile app and assured them that its teams were available to provide assistance and full support throughout their journey.
(This is a developing story. More to come)