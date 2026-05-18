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IMD warns of thunderstorm with rain in Bangalore; IndiGo says flight schedules disrupted amid ‘bad weather'

IndiGo issued a travel advisory for Bengaluru due to bad weather and thunderstorms, affecting flight schedules. Passengers are encouraged to check flight status on the airline's website or app, with support teams available for assistance, it said.

Garvit Bhirani
Published18 May 2026, 06:32 PM IST
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
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IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory amid “bad weather” over Bengaluru amid India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning of thunderstorm with rain in the city.

“Bad weather over #Bengaluru has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” it said.

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The airline advised passengers to regularly check their flight status through its website or mobile app and assured them that its teams were available to provide assistance and full support throughout their journey.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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