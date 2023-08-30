Air quality early warning for 92 more polluted cities in 2 yrs3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:29 PM IST
IMD so far has a total of 1,200 monitoring stations, including 400 real-time stations across 400-500 cities since the time the air pollution prevention Act was introduced in 1986.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is planning to provide air quality early warning through the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) to 92 more polluted cities in the next two years.
