NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is all set to release the first long range forecast for the south-west monsoon on Wednesday.

The four month southwest monsoon season which normally makes its onset over Kerala on June 1 is extremely crucial for the agrarian economy as it provides over 75% of the annual rainfall in the country.

Unlike 2018, when the monsoon ended up with a deficit of 9% with large parts of the country under drought, 2019 witnessed a fairly normal monsoon season with excess rains to the tune of 10%. Last year, the actual rains were higher than what was forecasted by IMD in its first long-range forecast.

This year, the weather department is also likely to revise the normal dates for the onset and withdrawal of the monsoon which would be implemented from the coming June-September season. The decision to review the date was taken as the monsoon has been recording a delayed withdrawal over the last few years, with rains spilling over to October.

Last year also recorded the longest delayed withdrawal of monsoon ever. It was also the first time when seasonal rainfall was above the long-period average of 88 cm.

The forecast would also discuss the impact of the El Nino, which is currently neutral and exerts a significant influence over the seasonal rainfall.

The forecast would be released through online video conferencing, as part of the social distancing measures adopted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

