The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted that the cold wave and cold day conditions that has gripped the northern and north-western part of India will subside in the next 48 hours. The weather department said that this will happen owing to an oncoming Western Disturbance that will affect the weather in the states of Punjab and Haryana and western Himalayas on 10 January.
"Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on 10 January, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after 2 days" the IMD statement read.
The IMD alerted that severe cold day conditions would prevail over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on 8 and 9 January.
The weather department said that minimum temperatures will rise in the northwestern states of India by 2-4°C. The IMD said that cold wave conditions in the region of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana will subside after 9 January.
Here is a look at the predictions :
Cold wave and Minimum temperature prediction
-Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on 10th January, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after 2 days
-Severe cold wave conditions to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh on 9 and 10 January
-Cold wave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next 2 days
-Similar conditions will also remain over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on 9 January
-East India will see a gradual rise in minimum temperature after next 3 days by 2-3°C, till then no change in temperature has been predicted
-Minimum temperatures will fall by 2- 3°C in parts of central India, Maharashtra and Northern parts of Peninsular India during next 3 days
Fog predictions
-Very dense fog very likely to continue during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days
-Dense fog very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2-3 days
-Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter
-Cold Day conditions will prevail over north Rajasthan and Bihar 8 and 9 January and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 8 January
Rainfall predictions
-A Western Disturbance will cause moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 08th -09th January, 2023
-Another Western Disturbance is likely to cause rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 10-13 January. Light rainfall likely over Punjab and Haryana on 11 and 12 January, 2023
