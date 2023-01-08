The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted that the cold wave and cold day conditions that has gripped the northern and north-western part of India will subside in the next 48 hours. The weather department said that this will happen owing to an oncoming Western Disturbance that will affect the weather in the states of Punjab and Haryana and western Himalayas on 10 January.

