The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over the coastal districts of West Bengal on 24 and 25 October. Red alert has been issued for Gangetic West Bengal and the North eastern states for the two days owing to the movement of Cyclone Sitrang.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over the coastal districts of West Bengal on 24 and 25 October. Red alert has been issued for Gangetic West Bengal and the North eastern states for the two days owing to the movement of Cyclone Sitrang.
The weather department has informed that a deep depression lies over west central and adjoining east central . It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal.
The weather department has informed that a deep depression lies over west central and adjoining east central . It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal.
IMD has predicted that the cyclonic storm will recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning
IMD has predicted that the cyclonic storm will recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning
The IMD has further mentioned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura 24 and 25 October.
The IMD has further mentioned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura 24 and 25 October.
Cyclone Sitrang:
The weather department has informed that the deep depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 640km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25 October early morning.
Cyclone Sitrang:
The weather department has informed that the deep depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 640km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25 October early morning.
Rainfall warning
North eastern states
Rainfall warning
North eastern states
-Moderate rainfall at most places with very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on 24 October.
-Moderate rainfall at most places with very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on 24 October.
-Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Assam, East Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on 24th October
-Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Assam, East Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on 24th October
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the same region on 25 October and heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, northeast Assam and Nagaland on 26 October
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the same region on 25 October and heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, northeast Assam and Nagaland on 26 October
-Moderate rainfall likely over coastal districts of Odisha on 23 October
-Moderate rainfall likely over coastal districts of Odisha on 23 October
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall has also been predicted over the same region on 24 October
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall has also been predicted over the same region on 24 October
-Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north coastal Odisha districts on 25 October
-Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north coastal Odisha districts on 25 October
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall likely over coastal districts (South & North 24 Parganas and East and adjoining East Medinipur) of West Bengal on 23 October
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall likely over coastal districts (South & North 24 Parganas and East and adjoining East Medinipur) of West Bengal on 23 October
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal (South and North Parganas, East and adjoining West Medinipur) on 24 October.
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal (South and North Parganas, East and adjoining West Medinipur) on 24 October.
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts (South & North Parganas and Nadia) of West Bengal on 25 October
-Moderate rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts (South & North Parganas and Nadia) of West Bengal on 25 October
Wind warning
23 October: Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and Andaman Islands and adjoining north Andaman Sea
Wind warning
23 October: Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and Andaman Islands and adjoining north Andaman Sea
24 October: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts. It would gradually increase becoming 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off West Bengal coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along and off north Odisha coast from evening
24 October: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts. It would gradually increase becoming 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off West Bengal coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along and off north Odisha coast from evening
25 October: Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Bangladesh coast; 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph likely along & off 24 Parganas District and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along & off east Medinipur district off West Bengal coast till morning. It would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over coastal areas of Bangladesh after evening. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off Balasore district & 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along & off remaining north coastal districts of Odisha and over Mizoram & Tripura
25 October: Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Bangladesh coast; 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph likely along & off 24 Parganas District and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along & off east Medinipur district off West Bengal coast till morning. It would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over coastal areas of Bangladesh after evening. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off Balasore district & 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along & off remaining north coastal districts of Odisha and over Mizoram & Tripura
Fisher-folks are advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal on 23 and 24 October, north & adjoining central Bay of Bengal on 24 and 25 October
Fisher-folks are advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal on 23 and 24 October, north & adjoining central Bay of Bengal on 24 and 25 October
Further they are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts during 23 to 25 October.
Further they are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts during 23 to 25 October.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.