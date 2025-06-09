IMD update: Delhi-NCR, THESE northern states brace for intense heatwave, light rain likely later this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and several other northwestern states, except Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are bracing for hotter days this week.

The weather agency said that these states will experience heatwave conditions until at least Wednesday, June 11, before light rains bring respite later in the week.

IMD's heatwave alert: The Met Department said that heatwave conditions are very likely at most places over Rajasthan till June 11, with severe heatwave conditions at isolated parts on Monday, June 9.

Other than Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, the northwestern states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness heatwave conditions till Wednesday, June 11.

Rain for respite: The weather agency said the northwestern states reeling under heatwave conditions will get some respite from the scorching heat in the later days of the week, by Friday- Saturday, June 13-14.

It said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh will likely witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The hilly state of Uttarakhand is forecasted to get isolated heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, June 12-14.

Delhi-NCR heatwave update: According to the IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR, on Monday, June 9, the capital city will have a mainly clear sky and above-normal temperatures of 41 to 43°C and 27 to 29°C.

The city will also be bracing for hot and humid weather, with dust-rising surface winds of 20 – 30 kmph.

“The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of less than 16 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming 18-20 kmph in the afternoon,” IMD said, adding that it will increase, becoming less than 25 kmph during evening and night.