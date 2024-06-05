IMD Weather Update for today: The Weather forecasting agency has predicted persistent heatwave-like conditions in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave-like conditions in parts of Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc., for today, June 5. Meanwhile, states like West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 04th-08th; Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on 04th & 05th; Bihar during 05th-08th; Odisha during 04th-06th June, 2024," said IMD in its weather bulletin released on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD weather forecast for today, June 5 Despite a nominal reduction in temperatures, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, will witness heatwave like conditions on Wednesday, June 5. Whereas, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, etc are expected to witness heavy rainfall today.

No relief from heatwave in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan “Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha," IMD predicted in its latest weather bulletin.

Thunderstorms with lightning likely in places of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west UP Isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to witness a thunderstorm/duststorm on Wednesday accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (reaching 40-50 kmph). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc With the onset of the monsoon in the southern peninsula, Kerala and another adjacent area will witness heavy rainfall today. Moreover, there eastern states will also witness downpour under the influence of another branch of monsoon.

“Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka," IMD said in its weather bulletin.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted lightning, hail and squally winds in places over Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!