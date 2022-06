NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

The weather department also warned that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during next 3 days.

Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.



Heat Wave Conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central & adjoining East India during next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2022

Rainfall predictions

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 07 June, over South Interior Karnataka on 07 and 8 June, over Coastal Karnataka during 9-11 June and over Kerala and Mahe during 7-11 June

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days

-Scattered rainfall predicted over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during next 5 days

-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days

-Moderate to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 08th -11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 9-11 June

-Extremely heavy rainfall predicted over Assam and Meghalaya during 9-11 June

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and west central Bay of Bengal.

Heatwave warning

Heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over

-Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh during 7-9 June

-Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Madhya Pradesh on 7 and 8 June

- West Rajasthan and Vidarbha on 7 June

-Odisha during 8-10 June