IMD update: Intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
The weather department also warned that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during next 3 days.
The weather department also warned that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during next 3 days.
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainfall predictions
Rainfall predictions
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 07 June, over South Interior Karnataka on 07 and 8 June, over Coastal Karnataka during 9-11 June and over Kerala and Mahe during 7-11 June
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 07 June, over South Interior Karnataka on 07 and 8 June, over Coastal Karnataka during 9-11 June and over Kerala and Mahe during 7-11 June
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Scattered rainfall predicted over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during next 5 days
-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days
-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days
-Moderate to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 08th -11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 9-11 June
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 08th -11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 9-11 June