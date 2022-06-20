-Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region during next 5 days; North Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra on 23rd and 24th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 20th -22nd and over Telangana and Rayalaseema on 20th and 21st June, 2022. Isolated Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan and Goa during next 5 days; over coastal Karnataka on 22 nd and 23rd June