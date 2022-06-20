The weather department also said that the southwest monsoon will advance into Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the west coast of India is likely to receive intense rainfall during the next five days and the Northern, Central and Eastern parts of India will receive thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers for the next two days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the west coast of India is likely to receive intense rainfall during the next five days and the Northern, Central and Eastern parts of India will receive thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers for the next two days.
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh today, the 20 June
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh today, the 20 June
Rainfall Predictions
Rainfall Predictions
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region during next 5 days; North Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra on 23rd and 24th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 20th -22nd and over Telangana and Rayalaseema on 20th and 21st June, 2022. Isolated Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan and Goa during next 5 days; over coastal Karnataka on 22 nd and 23rd June
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region during next 5 days; North Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra on 23rd and 24th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 20th -22nd and over Telangana and Rayalaseema on 20th and 21st June, 2022. Isolated Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan and Goa during next 5 days; over coastal Karnataka on 22 nd and 23rd June
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan) during next 2 days and reduce thereafter.
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan) during next 2 days and reduce thereafter.
-Heavy rainfall likely over East Rajasthan on 20th , West Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir on 20th and 21st and over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on 21st June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall likely over East Rajasthan on 20th , West Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir on 20th and 21st and over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on 21st June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 20th; East Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st; Vidarbha during 21st -24th and over Chhattisgarh during 20th -24th June.
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 20th; East Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st; Vidarbha during 21st -24th and over Chhattisgarh during 20th -24th June.
-Widespread rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh and and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 20th, 23rd and 24th June.
-Widespread rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh and and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 20th, 23rd and 24th June.
-Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 20th and 24th; Jharkhand during 22nd -24th; Gangetic West Bengal on 21st and 24th and over Odisha during 20th -24th June, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 20th and 24th; Jharkhand during 22nd -24th; Gangetic West Bengal on 21st and 24th and over Odisha during 20th -24th June, 2022.