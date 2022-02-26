OPEN APP
IMD update: Heavy rainfall alert in these states from tomorrow, Check full forecast here

 2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected around 28th Feb, leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and over Tamil Nadu, IMD said

Heavy rainfall is expected over the Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu for the next few days. Meanwhile, a wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 24 hours and over East & Northeast India during the next 2 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.  

Formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected around 28th Feb, leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman-Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th Feb and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal during 2 to 4 March, IMD said in its bulletin. 

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of 28th February, it also said. 

Rainfall alert in these regions: 

  • Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th February and over south coastal Tamilnadu on 02 March 2022.
  • Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.
  • Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand & northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.
  • Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest UP during next 24 hrs.
  • Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi & adjoining West Uttar Pradesh today, the 26th February, 2022.
  • Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Odisha during next 2 days with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.
  • Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.
  • Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) over Andaman-Nicobar Islands during 27th Feb-01st March.

 

 

