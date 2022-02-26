Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy rainfall is expected over the Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu for the next few days. Meanwhile, a wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 24 hours and over East & Northeast India during the next 2 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall is expected over the Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu for the next few days. Meanwhile, a wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 24 hours and over East & Northeast India during the next 2 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

Formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected around 28th Feb, leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman-Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th Feb and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal during 2 to 4 March, IMD said in its bulletin. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected around 28th Feb, leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman-Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th Feb and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal during 2 to 4 March, IMD said in its bulletin. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of 28th February, it also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of 28th February, it also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall alert in these regions:

Rainfall alert in these regions:

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th February and over south coastal Tamilnadu on 02 March 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand & northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest UP during next 24 hrs.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi & adjoining West Uttar Pradesh today, the 26th February, 2022.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Odisha during next 2 days with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) over Andaman-Nicobar Islands during 27th Feb-01st March. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th February and over south coastal Tamilnadu on 02 March 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand & northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest UP during next 24 hrs.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi & adjoining West Uttar Pradesh today, the 26th February, 2022.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Odisha during next 2 days with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) over Andaman-Nicobar Islands during 27th Feb-01st March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}