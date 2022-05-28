IMD update: Heavy rainfall, heatwave predicted in these areas for next 5 days. Full forecast here2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
- IMD also said that conditions are becoming favorable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during next 2-3 days
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that conditions are becoming favorable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during next 2-3 days
The weather department also said that heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the country during next 5 days.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Advancement of Southwest Monsoon
The IMD said that conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 23 days.
The conditions are also favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period.
Rainfall predictions
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days
-Rainfall activity will also occur over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe during 28 May-1 June and over Lakshadweep on 30 May
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 28, 30 and 31 May, over Arunachal Pradesh on 1 June and over Assam-Meghalaya during 28 May-1 June and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 29, 31st May and 1 June
-Moderate rainfall will occur over Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days
-Moderate rainfall will also occur over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.
-Hailstorm activity is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on 28 May and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 29 May
-Moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu and Kashmir
Wind predictions
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Southeast Arabian Sea along Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area on 29 and 30 May. It will also prevail over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Gujarat coast on 28 and 29 May
-Dust storm activity at isolated places is also very likely to occur over West Rajasthan on 28 May. Strong Surface Winds with speed reaching 20-30 kmph also likely over Rajasthan on 28 and 29 May
