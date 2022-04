The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy rainfall over the ghats of Tamil Nadu until April 17; over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 and 17; and over south interior Karnataka till April 18, and over south interior Karnataka on April 17.

♦ Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and

Rajasthan during 15th-19th; over Himachal Pradesh during 15th -18th; over Jammu division during

16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th -19th and over Bihar and — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2022

The weather monitoring agency predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu will also witness a heatwave till April 18.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2022

The mercury will be crossing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar till April 19.

"Severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17-19 April; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17 and 18, respectively," the IMD said.

As per the IMD, northeast states will also witness 'very heavy rainfall' in the coming week. According to the IMD forecast, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya during

15th - 17th April and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 17th April,

2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2022